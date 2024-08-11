First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 409.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GIS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average is $66.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

