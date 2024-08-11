Finning International Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Finning International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s FY2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

FTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.75.

TSE FTT opened at C$38.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.55. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$33.77 and a 52-week high of C$44.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

In other news, Director Harold N. Kvisle sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.36, for a total transaction of C$134,416.00. In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,055.03. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.36, for a total transaction of C$134,416.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,877 shares of company stock worth $1,072,195 and have sold 4,900 shares worth $212,426. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

