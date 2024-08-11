Financial Analysis: Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) & MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH)

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) and MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Soluna and MDB Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $30.53 million 0.54 -$29.20 million ($23.20) -0.18 MDB Capital $4.23 million 99.85 -$6.97 million N/A N/A

This table compares Soluna and MDB Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MDB Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soluna.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MDB Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and MDB Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -89.72% -44.38% -25.75% MDB Capital N/A -36.73% -31.99%

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

