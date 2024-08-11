Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Lifted by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 417,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $18,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,589,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,065. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

