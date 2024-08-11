Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) is Gimbal Financial’s 5th Largest Position

Gimbal Financial boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 3,125.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,696 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Gimbal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gimbal Financial’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.03. 273,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,013. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $73.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

