Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exscientia from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Exscientia Price Performance

Exscientia stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,135. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. Exscientia has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $610.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exscientia by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 202,377 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Exscientia by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

