Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EE stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $18.57. 107,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.