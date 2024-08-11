Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.
Excelerate Energy Stock Performance
Shares of EE stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $18.57. 107,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Excelerate Energy
Excelerate Energy Company Profile
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Excelerate Energy
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.