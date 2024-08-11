EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $4.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVGO. Benchmark lifted their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on EVgo from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

EVGO stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.58. EVgo has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. EVgo’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badar Khan bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

