Everipedia (IQ) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $68.29 million and $2.90 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 18,742,251,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the future of knowledge. The IQ token powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. The IQ token is both a governance and DeFi token with IQ stakers governing the platform and earning rewards. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by BrainDAO's treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, blue chip NFTs, and other digital assets.The IQ token is integral to IQ.wiki. IQ token holders who stake their tokens with the HiIQ staking system, vote on governance decisions involving both the platform and the IQ token itself. IQ token stakers also earn IQ token rewards from staking their tokens with HiIQ and for contributing to the IQ.wiki platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

