Evercore ISI Lowers Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $135.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $350.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.10.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.0 %

WSM stock opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $174.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,862 shares of company stock worth $18,171,039. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

