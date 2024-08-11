Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eventbrite from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Eventbrite Trading Down 17.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite

EB stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,986,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,337. The firm has a market cap of $304.94 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

