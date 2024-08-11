EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for EVE’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get EVE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVE

EVE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EVE stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EVE has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $713.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.37.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that EVE will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVE stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.