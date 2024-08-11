Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 690,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS DFIC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 849,506 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

