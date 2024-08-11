Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Westwind Capital bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $62.66. 5,175,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,530,429. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

