Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. Divergent Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 205,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 116,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,339,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,714,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,801,000 after purchasing an additional 125,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period.

Shares of AVUS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.75. 198,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,884. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $94.50.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

