Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 467 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTES traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,284. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.36.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

