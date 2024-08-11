Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EEFT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Euronet Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.11.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.80. The company had a trading volume of 291,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,535. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average is $106.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.