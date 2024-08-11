Ethereum Classic 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $74.14 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $19.54 or 0.00031969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.90 billion and $74.14 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,135.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.34 or 0.00582964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00101296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.28 or 0.00247495 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071177 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00067593 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,280,324 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

