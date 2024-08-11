Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$10.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$8.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.47. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$5.44 and a 52 week high of C$10.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.06%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

