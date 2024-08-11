DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.700-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4 billion-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.3 billion.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

