Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Duolingo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duolingo’s FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

Duolingo Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $187.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total value of $1,986,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total transaction of $1,986,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $14,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $290,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,282 shares in the company, valued at $28,503,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $8,092,373. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

