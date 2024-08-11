Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Raised to $34.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOCS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

Shares of DOCS traded up $9.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,796,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. Doximity has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,951 shares of company stock worth $2,574,843. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 13.6% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 144,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 23.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,842,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Doximity by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 281,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

