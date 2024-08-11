Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 818 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754,036 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,889,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,034,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,160,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,076. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.