Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 61,222 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,222 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 130,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

