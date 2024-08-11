Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,470 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,631 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $11,030,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,264 shares of company stock worth $7,004,710. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $14.94 on Friday, hitting $811.08. The stock had a trading volume of 799,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,625. The stock has a market cap of $166.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $757.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $755.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $850.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.