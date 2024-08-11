Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000.

SPEM stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,435. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

