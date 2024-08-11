Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.36 Million in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 131.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 114.7% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 51,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

EWZ stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,783,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,499,629. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.