Diversify Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 173.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,773,000 after buying an additional 467,975 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,465,000 after buying an additional 402,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,665,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,604,000 after buying an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. 5,175,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,530,429. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $66.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.