Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.75.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$5.86 on Wednesday. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$5.13 and a 12-month high of C$6.35. The company has a market cap of C$375.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.67.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$231.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.35 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.51349 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,500.00. Also, Director Mary Garden purchased 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,737 shares of company stock worth $205,740 over the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dexterra Group

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.