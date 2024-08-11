Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NARI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

NARI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,042. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.66 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,273,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,273,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $275,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,334,085.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,744 shares of company stock worth $11,494,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

