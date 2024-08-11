Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $75.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.31.

FTNT stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.69. 6,988,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,143. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

