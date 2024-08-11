Desjardins Raises 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$7.25

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded 5N Plus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

5N Plus stock opened at C$5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$524.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$2.99 and a 1-year high of C$6.37.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00. In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$30,044.00. Also, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,045.00. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

