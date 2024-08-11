Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Cap of $18.01 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $18.01 million and $7,270.32 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,636.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.63 or 0.00567269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00102094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.78 or 0.00253729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00031560 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034207 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00067920 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

