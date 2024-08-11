Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Scotiabank

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $112.28. 4,515,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.88, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,176,040.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,574,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 857,306 shares of company stock worth $101,950,263. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $1,915,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

