DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Rapid7 in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the technology company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Rapid7’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Rapid7’s FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Rapid7 Stock Down 1.7 %

RPD opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Rapid7 by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 509,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

