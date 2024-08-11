CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $932-942 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.87 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.170-2.360 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.83.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
