Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Oppenheimer

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $988.12 million, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas R. Rich acquired 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $100,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,778 shares in the company, valued at $863,147.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,251,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,157,000 after buying an additional 52,437 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,878,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

