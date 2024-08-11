Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley raised Cryoport from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Cryoport has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $20.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.22.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.25). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $33,502.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,497.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at $802,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $33,502.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,497.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,715 shares of company stock valued at $188,224. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cryoport by 73.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 1,083,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

