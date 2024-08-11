Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

CCRN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $531.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $136,876.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,198.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $136,876.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $144,198.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,077 shares of company stock valued at $608,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 55,428 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 254,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.