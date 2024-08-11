Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) PT Raised to $69.00 at HC Wainwright

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.64. 965,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,317. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $1,401,145.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $131,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,016 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,842. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,966,000 after purchasing an additional 814,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,817,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after acquiring an additional 270,171 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after buying an additional 404,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

