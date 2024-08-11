CRH (NYSE:CRH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.400-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CRH Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CRH traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,948,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,804. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.40.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.70.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

