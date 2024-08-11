Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 331,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $761.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. Research analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

