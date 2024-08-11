Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.08 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Crane NXT updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.350 EPS.

Crane NXT Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CXT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 780,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,940. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Crane NXT has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

