Craig Hallum Increases QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target to $25.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QNST. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Singular Research upgraded QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QNST

QuinStreet Price Performance

NASDAQ:QNST traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,092. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $943.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.16. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $168.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 27.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,947 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 171,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 114,980 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 273,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 583,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 102,971 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.