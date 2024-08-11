CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance
CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $29.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.06.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CPI Aerostructures
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.