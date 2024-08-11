Cosmos Price Reaches $5.13 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $5.13 or 0.00008401 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $67.06 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00036085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

