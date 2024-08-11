Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) PT Lowered to $33.00

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $38.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $29.67 target price on Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Contango Ore

Contango Ore Stock Performance

Contango Ore stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. 42,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,452. Contango Ore has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $1.00. Analysts forecast that Contango Ore will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Contango Ore by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Contango Ore by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

About Contango Ore

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.