Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Compugen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.60. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Compugen will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,088,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 48,979 shares during the period. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

