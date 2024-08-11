Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,093,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,545. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2239 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.