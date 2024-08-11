Compass Ion Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

BNDX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,280. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

